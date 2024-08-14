Couple Charged In Death Of 12-Year-Old Daughter

An Atascosa County couple face charges related to the death of their 12-year-old daughter. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Denise Balbaneda and 40-year-old Gerald Gonzales on Monday.

Investigators found that the child now identified as Miranda Sipps of Christine, had sustained a life-threatening injury the week before and was not tended to by a medical professional. Balbaneda only called 9-1-1 on Monday.

The girl was transported to a local hospital where she later died. Balbaneda and Gonzales are charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission.