Couple Face Charges In Deaths Of Twin Girls

The 21-year-old parents of twin baby girls who died of blunt force trauma last October in Southeast Houston are scheduled to be in court today.

Angelina Belinda Calderon and Fernando Vega each currently face two counts of injury to a child-serious bodily injury following their arrest on Friday. Vega told officers he left the children in his grandmother’s care on October 4th to take Calderon to work. He says when he got home he found the children unresponsive and called 911 at about 11:08 a.m.

Vega claims he and another family member attempted CPR while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive. Police went to the Linden Creek Lane home where the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

A later autopsy revealed that both infants had suffered from new and old injuries, including rib fractures not consistent with CPR life-saving measures. The hearing will determine bail and the possibility of additional charges.