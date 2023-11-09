Couple Faces Fraud, Money Launderings Charges

A Texas couple who appeared on an Oprah Winfrey Network reality show has been indicted by the federal government for running a pyramid scheme.

LaShonda and Marlon Moore allegedly targeted the Black community during the COVID pandemic. There were promises that participants would see 800-percent returns, guaranteed.

In reality, thousands of people were defrauded out of more than ten-million dollars. The charges of wire fraud and money laundering mean the pair face two-decades in prison if found guilty.