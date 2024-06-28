Couple is Arrested By FBI for Child Abuse

A West Texas couple is facing federal charges after they were indicted for four counts related to alleged child abuse. The U.S. Attorney from the Western District of Texas says 34-year-old Coreydon and Cecilia Stepaniak were arrested by FBI agents.

Investigators say that from April 2019 to February 2024, the couple at their Fort Bliss residence allegedly engaged in conduct that placed a child under the age of 15 in imminent danger of death, bodily injury and physical or mental impairment If convicted, each could face up to five years behind bars. The FBI and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division are investigating.