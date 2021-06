This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Theresa Raye Balboa. Houston police have charged Balboa with evidence tampering in the death of Samuel Olson. Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel's father. (Houston Police Department via AP)

The woman involved in the investigation of five-year-old Samuel Olson’s death has a court appearance today.

Theresa Balboa faces a charge of tampering with evidence after the discovery of a child’s body in a motel room in Jasper last week. Balboa was transferred from Jasper County to the Harris County Jail on Friday. Her arraignment is scheduled for today. The medical examiner has yet to positively ID the body as that of the missing boy.