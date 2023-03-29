Court Backs Victim’s Family In Adnan Syed’s ‘Serial’ Case

FILE - Adnan Syed gets emotional as he speaks to reporters outside the Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal building after a hearing, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. A Maryland court did not give the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” enough time to attend a court hearing in person that led to Syed's release, a Maryland appellate court ruled Tuesday, March 28, and it ordered a new hearing to be held. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

(AP) — A Maryland appellate court has reinstated Adnan Syed’s murder conviction and ordered a new hearing in the case, marking the latest development in the protracted legal odyssey chronicled in the podcast “Serial.” Though Syed’s conviction has been reinstated, he won’t immediately be taken back into custody. In a 2-1 decision released Tuesday, the Appellate Court of Maryland ruled a lower court failed to give sufficient notice to the victim’s family when it scheduled the September hearing that vacated Syed’s conviction and allowed him to regain his freedom after more than two decades behind bars. Maryland law provides victims with the right to prior notice of such hearings, and the court ruled that right was violated in the case of Hae Min Lee’s brother.