A legal battle is brewing over a newly-signed law that allows local police to arrest anybody who they believe crossed the Texas border illegally. Lawsuits have been filed by numerous groups, including the ACLU.

On top of that, a group of Democratic congressmen want the Justice Department to step in. Texas lawmakers passed the legislation in an effort to force the Biden Administration to do more to secure the border. State Attorney General Ken Paxton believes the law will hold up in court.