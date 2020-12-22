TEXAS

Court Case In Texas Shows DACA Program Remains Under Peril

By 78 views
0
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court over President Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. A Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 federal court hearing in Houston over a U.S. program shielding immigrants brought to the country illegally as children highlights the peril the program still faces even under an incoming Democratic president who has pledged to protect it. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(AP) — A court hearing over a U.S. program shielding immigrants brought to the country illegally as children highlights the peril the program still faces even under an incoming Democratic president who has pledged to protect it.

A federal judge in Houston will hear arguments on Tuesday from Texas and eight other states seeking to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program which provides limited protections to around 650,000 people.

Defending the program is a group of DACA recipients represented by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to protect DACA. But a ruling against DACA could limit Biden’s ability to keep the program in place.

Consumer Relief: COVID Bill To End ‘surprise’ Medical Bills

Previous article

You may also like

More in TEXAS