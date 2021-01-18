Court Decision Awaited In Fight To Stop Border Wall Near Historic Cemetery

A federal judge is considering a request for a temporary restraining order to stop construction of the border wall near a historic cemetery south of San Juan.

Relatives of some of those buried in the Jackson Ranch Cemetery have filed a lawsuit to stop construction activity which they say has damaged the Civil War-era cemetery. The restraining order is aimed at Albuquerque-based Southwest Valley Constructors which is building a section of the border wall just north of the cemetery.

The cemetery was certified as a historical landmark by the Texas Historical Commission in 1983.