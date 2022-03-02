Court Documents Show Abuse Before California Church Shooting

Ana DeJesus, right, is comforted by her daughter, Lizbeth DeJesus after placing a teddy bear and flowers on a memorial at The Church in Sacramento, Calif., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Authorities say a man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls at the church on Monday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(AP) — California officials say a man under a restraining order and not supposed to have a gun fatally shot his three daughters and a chaperone before killing himself during a supervised visit with the girls. Investigators are trying to piece together the father’s motive and how he got the weapon used in the shooting Monday at a Sacramento church. The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13. Court documents paint a disturbing picture of verbal and physical abuse between 39-year-old David Mora and the mother of his daughters. A restraining order was granted in May; it allowed Mora supervised visits with his daughters for up to four hours with a mutually agreed-upon chaperone.