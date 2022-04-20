Court Halts South Carolina Plan For Firing Squad Execution

This photo provided by South Carolina Dept. of Corrections shows Richard Moore. Moore, scheduled for execution later this month has chosen to die by firing squad rather than in the electric chair. Court documents filed Friday, April 15, 2022 listed Richard Moore’s decision. ( South Carolina Dept. of Corrections via AP)

This photo provided by South Carolina Dept. of Corrections shows Richard Moore. Moore, scheduled for execution later this month has chosen to die by firing squad rather than in the electric chair. Court documents filed Friday, April 15, 2022 listed Richard Moore’s decision. ( South Carolina Dept. of Corrections via AP)

(AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay halting the state from carrying out its first-ever firing squad execution. Wednesday’s court order temporarily halts a scheduled April 29 execution of inmate Richard Moore. The state’s highest court says a more detailed order will follow.

Moore’s attorneys had asked justices to block the execution plan so they could ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether his crime rises to the level of a death penalty offense.

The state court on Wednesday also issued an execution order for Brad Sigmon, who was convicted in 2002 for the double murder of his ex-girlfriend’s parents in Greenville County.