Court Hearing Set For Harlingen Man In One Of Two 3-Year-Old Murders

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A court hearing is scheduled this week for a Harlingen man in connection with one of two killings he’s accused of.

Anthony Eliff the Third is set to appear ahead of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend, Elyn Loera. The Corpus Christi woman had been shot in October 2019. But it would be five months before her remains were found in a brushy lot in San Benito. The discovery was made a couple of days after the killing of 41-year-old Guillermo Garcia, who was found shot in his car in a neighborhood west of Valley International Airport.

Eliff is charged with Garcia’s murder as well. He is tentatively scheduled to stand trial in that case in September. Authorities don’t believe the killings of Loera and Garcia are connected.