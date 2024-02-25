Court Hearing Set For Starr County Headstone Maker On Theft Charges

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A second court hearing is set for this week for a Rio Grande City headstone maker accused of ripping off as many as 40 of his customers.

Noie Hesbrook the Third, the owner of Starr County Monuments, is alleged to have taken payments from grieving families to create and install headstones, but never finishing the jobs – and not answering their followup calls.

The Starr County District Attorney’s Office says Hesbrook stole at least $135,000 from customers over a 4-year period before going out of business. He was arrested on theft charges last week.