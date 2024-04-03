Court Hears Latest Arguments On Texas Immigration Law Challenge

The fate of the state’s controversial immigration law is now in the hands of a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The three-panel judge for the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals offered the federal government and the legal team representing Texas the chance Wednesday to oppose or defend Texas SB4.

Texas Solicitor General Aaron Nielson told judges the law that empowers police agencies to arrest so-called illegal immigrants will not lead to racial profiling. Lawyers for the government and interested parties opposing the law say Texas does not have the authority to craft or enforce immigration law.

In March, this appeals court stepped on the toes of the U.S. Supreme Court, ordering that a block prohibiting enforcement of the law stay in effect as the case proceeded.