A federal appeals court is upholding a Texas law that denies mail-in ballots to most voters under age 65, even during a pandemic.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-to-1 to toss out a challenge by Texas Democrats, who claimed the law violates the ban on voter age discrimination under the 26th Amendment.

The court ruled that a law that makes it easier for some citizens to cast a ballot doesn’t abridge anybody else’s right to vote.