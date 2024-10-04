Court Overturns Conviction Of Former Bexar County Constable Barrientes Vela

A Texas appeals court is overturning a former Bexar [[ bear ]] County constable’s felony conviction for tampering with records.

Michelle Barrientes Vela was found guilty in 2022 of altering security payment logs for Rodriguez Park. The jury sentenced her to five years’ probation, 90 days in jail, and 600 hours of community service.

In Thursday’s ruling, Chief Justice Jeff Alley of the state’s Eighth District Court of Appeals in El Paso said there was insufficient evidence to justify Barrientes Vela’s conviction.