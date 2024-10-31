TEXAS

Court Records Offer Details In High School Stabbing

More details are being released about the fatal stabbing of a Manor High School student earlier this week. According to court documents, the incident began in a school bathroom.

The victim, 18-year old Darrin Loving, was found by a school resource officer, bleeding from multiple stab wounds in an area just outside the bathroom. Loving died at the scene.

Mac Brown Mbanwei, also 18-years old, is in custody, charged with murder. Manor school officials released students from school following the attack on Tuesday and now say classes won’t resume until Monday.

