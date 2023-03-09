NATIONAL

Court Records Show Political Pressure Behind Fox Programming

jsalinasBy 7 views
0
FILE - Tucker Carlson, left, and former President Donald Trump, right, react during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., July 31, 2022. A defamation lawsuit against Fox News is revealing blunt behind-the-scenes opinions by its top figures about Donald Trump, including a Tucker Carlson text message where he said “I hate him passionately.” Carlson's private conversation was revealed in court papers at virtually the same time as the former president was hailing the Fox News host on social media for a “great job” for using U.S. Capitol security video to produce a false narrative of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(AP) — Thousands of pages of documents in a recent lawsuit show that Fox News’ top executives sometimes were actively involved in politics rather than simply reporting or offering opinions on it.

The documents were released as part of a libel lawsuit that voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems has filed against Fox over its airing of disproven allegations that the firm took part in a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election.

Fox has defended its behavior as standard reporting on a newsworthy story. But the documents show how Fox’s founder, Rupert Murdoch, suggested his staff intervene in Republican Party primaries and even assisted President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Applications For US Jobless Aid Rise By Most In 5 Months

Previous article

China’s Xi Calls For ‘more quickly elevating’ Armed Forces

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL