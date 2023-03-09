Court Records Show Political Pressure Behind Fox Programming

(AP) — Thousands of pages of documents in a recent lawsuit show that Fox News’ top executives sometimes were actively involved in politics rather than simply reporting or offering opinions on it.

The documents were released as part of a libel lawsuit that voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems has filed against Fox over its airing of disproven allegations that the firm took part in a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election.

Fox has defended its behavior as standard reporting on a newsworthy story. But the documents show how Fox’s founder, Rupert Murdoch, suggested his staff intervene in Republican Party primaries and even assisted President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.