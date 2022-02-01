Court Records Show Why Judge Ordered New Election In Contentious Brownsville School Board Race

How did a judge determine that two dozen votes were illegally cast in the election for Place 6 on the Brownsville School Board? 16 of those 24 votes were cast using an address for a commercial warehouse. That’s according to records from the 107th state District Court reviewed by The Brownsville Herald. The paper reports the 16 ballots came from voters who used the address of a warehouse near the Brownsville airport.

The judge ruled that five other ballots were cast by voters who received illegal assistance. He also determined that the mailing envelopes for three overseas ballots were improperly signed.

The ruling last week sides with Marisa Leal who filed a lawsuit claiming illegal votes had been cast in the contentious election, which showed incumbent school trustee Minerva Pena the winner by 8 votes. Pena’s attorney says the ruling will be appealed.