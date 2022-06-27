Court Revives Block Of Vaccine Mandate For Federal Workers

FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Norristown, Pa. on Dec. 7, 2021. In a reversal for President Joe Biden, a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Monday, June 27, 2022, agreed to reconsider its own April ruling that allowed the administration to require federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(AP) — A court ruling is back in effect that blocks President Joe Biden from requiring federal employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Texas-based federal judge had blocked the federal employee vaccine mandate in January. But a three-member panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled the judge didn’t have jurisdiction and that employees opposed to the mandate should have pursued civil service remedies.

Now, the full 17-member 5th Circuit court has decided to take another look at the issue. That means the Texas judge’s block on the mandate remains in effect.