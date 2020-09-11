Court Revokes Bond For Suspect In Manslaughter Case

A Mission man is being told to report to jail after violating the provisions of his bond. A state district judge told Edward Magallan to be in court Monday morning to be taken into custody.

Magallan is accused of intoxication manslaughter in the death of a 19-year-old in Edinburg last year. His bond agreement does not allow him to drink alcohol, but Magallan admitted in court Thursday that stress led him to drink beer while awaiting trial.

The judge said he would consider issuing another bond for Magallan once he’s spent some time in jail.