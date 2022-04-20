TEXAS

Court Ruling Creates Mishmash Of Transportation Mask Rules

jsalinasBy 6 views
0

A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate in public transportation across the U.S. has created a patchwork of rules that vary by location.

Passengers on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York, for instance, could ditch masks at their departing airport and on the plane, but would have to put them back on once they get to New York. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had extended the mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus.

The Biden administration said Monday the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond.

Texan To Be Buried 79 Years After Death In World War II

Previous article

Judge Delays Alex Jones Trial As Infowars Seeks Bankruptcy

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS