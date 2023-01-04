Court Ruling: Texas Teens Need Parental Consent To Get Federally Funded Birth Control

A December court ruling means Texas teenagers now need their parents’ permission to get birth control at federally funded clinics in the state.

A program called Title Ten funds the clinics, which provide free and confidential contraception to anybody regardless of age, income, or immigration status.

Title Ten was one of the only ways Texas teens could get birth control without their parents’ consent. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled last month that the program violates parents’ rights and state and federal law.

The Department of Health and Human Services is asking the court to reconsider the ruling.