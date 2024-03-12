Court Says Migrant Shelter May Continue Operations

An El Paso Catholic charity that assists immigrants does not have to close pending additional legal action.

A judge has temporarily blocked a move by the state attorney general to shut down Annunciation House. That ruling says that Attorney General Ken Paxton acted “without regard to due process and fair play” when he demanded documents from the operators of the facility, threatening closure.

The judge is blocking state action pending a review of the constitutionality of such a closure. Paxton accuses the charity of being a participant in human smuggling as opposed to it being a place for people to go who are processed and released by the Border Patrol.