Court: Texas Can Remove Planned Parenthood From Medicare Program

A federal appeals court says Texas has the right to exclude Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid program. The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ruled in favor of state officials who removed the abortion provider from the medical program for low-income people.

In making its decision, the state had drawn upon a video created by pro-life advocates in 2015 that showed Planned Parenthood officials selling fetal tissue. A lower court had blocked the state’s action in 2017, but the 5th Circuit overruled that decision.