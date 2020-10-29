Court: Texas Residents Won’t Be Required To Wear Masks While Voting

A federal appeals court ruling means Texans will not be required to wear face masks while voting.

On Wednesday, a three-judge panel granted an administrative stay that counters a district judge’s Tuesday ruling that required the masks. The judge had invalidated an exemption for polling places that’s included in the statewide mask requirement.

The exemption had been called discriminatory because black and Hispanic voters are said to be more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Wednesday’s stay gives the appeals court more time to consider whether it will void the district judge’s ruling altogether.