Court Won’t Stop Texas Abortion Ban, But Lets Clinics Sue

(AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place Texas’ ban on most abortions. And the decision on Friday offers only a glimmer of daylight for clinics in the state to challenge the nation’s most restrictive abortion law. The justices ruled that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state’s ban, but it sharply limited who they can sue. That’s a result that both sides said probably will prevent federal courts from effectively blocking the law. Five conservative justices, including three appointed by former President Donald Trump, formed a majority for that part of the ruling. The Texas law makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant.