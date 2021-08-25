Courthouse Shooting Suspect Caught

A man is under arrest who sheriff’s official say shot at the new Hidalgo County courthouse last week. 30-year-old Eduardo Vela is facing a felony charge of criminal mischief. Authorities believe Vela is the person who opened fire on the building sometime during the night of August 16th.

Construction crews arriving to work the next morning found at least 10 bullet holes in the walls and windows on the east side of the building. Authorities aren’t yet saying what led them to Vela nor where he was arrested.