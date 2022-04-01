COVID-19 Asylum Limits At US-Mexico Border To End May 23

FILE - A Cuban woman and her daughter wait in line to be escorted to a Border Patrol van for processing in Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2022, hoping to remain in the United States to seek asylum. “This is a crisis, and in my estimation, because of a lack of planning from the administration, it’s about to get worse,” said Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. Kelly and fellow Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema met Wednesday, March 30, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to press their case for the administration to better plan and coordinate a response. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat, File)

(AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s ending a policy that limited asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The use of public health powers has been widely criticized by Democrats and immigration advocates as an excuse for the United States to shirk its obligations to provide haven to people fleeing persecution.

The policy will end on paper April 1, but it will not take effect until May 23, to allow border officials time to prepare. The decision is expected to draw more migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border. But the policy was increasingly hard to justify scientifically as restrictions ended across the U.S.