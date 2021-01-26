COVID-19 Cases Surpass 100 Million Globally

Johns Hopkins University says there are now more than 100-million coronavirus cases around the world. The U.S. accounts for a quarter of that number with more than 25-million cases, followed by India and Brazil.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization says despite the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, he’s optimistic the pandemic could get under control as vaccines become more readily available. The global death toll from the virus now stands at more than two-point-one million.