COVID-19 Claims The Life Of Newborn Girl

For the third straight day, the number of people killed by COVID-19 reached double digits in Hidalgo County. The county’s health department Thursday reported 11 additional deaths – and one of the patients was an infant girl.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says the newborn had contracted the coronavirus from her unvaccinated mother, and died of COVID-19 11 days after being born.

Melendez says the infant is the 6th child in Hidalgo County to have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus. County health officials add that of those 11 patients who died in the last 24-hour period, none had been vaccinated. The most recent COVID-19-related deaths raise the Hidalgo County total to 3,285, the fifth highest in the state.