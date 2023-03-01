NATIONAL

COVID-19 Conspiracies Soar After Latest Report On Origins

jsalinasBy 9 views
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. COVID-19's origins remain hazy. Three years after the start of the pandemic, it's still unclear whether the coronavirus that causes the disease leaked from a lab or spread to humans from an animal. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

(AP) — Online speculation about the origins of COVID-19 is soaring after a new report from the Energy Department concluding the coronavirus that caused the disease leaked from a China lab. And FBI Director Christopher Wray told Fox News in an interview Tuesday the virus’ origins “are mostly likely a potential lab incident.” But there’s no consensus among U.S. intelligence agencies, and many scientists believe the virus jumped from animals to humans, possibly at Wuhan’s Huanan market.

Online conversations about the lab leak theory are up more than 100,000%. Various COVID-related conspiracy theories have soared, according to an analysis conducted by Zignal Labs, a San Francisco-based media intelligence firm, and shared with The Associated Press.

