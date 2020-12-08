COVID-19 Deaths In Hidalgo County Go Over 2,100

The number of lives lost to COVID-19 in Hidalgo County has surpassed 2,100. County health officials Tuesday reported the COVID-19-related deaths of 7 more people, raising the total over the past 9 months to 2,102.

The recent spike in new coronavirus infections remains evident as well, with 364 people testing positive for the virus Tuesday. There’ve been hundreds of new infections a day in Hidalgo County for about two weeks. The more than 2,100 COVID deaths remain the second highest in the state.

Cameron County, with 1,136 lives lost, has the sixth highest COVID death toll in Texas – a drop from fifth highest as the death toll soars from the ongoing coronavirus surge in El Paso County. Across the Rio Grande Valley, COVID-19 has taken the lives of 3,490 residents since mid-March.