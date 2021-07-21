COVID-19 Derails Texas Democrats Lobbying In Washington

FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo Texas State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, speaks as Democratic members of the Texas legislature hold a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Texas Democrats are starting a second week of holing up in Washington to block new voting laws back home. More than 50 Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives had plans Monday to continue on a media blitz in the nation's capital and pressure Congress to act on federal voting rights. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo Texas State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, speaks as Democratic members of the Texas legislature hold a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Texas Democrats are starting a second week of holing up in Washington to block new voting laws back home. More than 50 Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives had plans Monday to continue on a media blitz in the nation's capital and pressure Congress to act on federal voting rights. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — Texas lawmakers who hightailed it to the nation’s capital in a faceoff over voting rights say they are pressing on with their mission to bolster their cause, even as COVID-19 spreads through their ranks.

Six of the more than 50 Texas state representatives who decamped to Washington, D.C., last week have tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as two Washington staffers associated with the group.

State Rep. Donna Howard confirmed Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19. She says she is fully vaccinated and “basically asymptomatic,” but that she’s isolating to limit the spread of the virus.