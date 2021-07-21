COVID-19 Derails Texas Democrats Lobbying In Washington

FILE - In this Thursday, July 8, 2021 file photo, Texas Rep. Chris Turner, D-Arlington, speaks as the Democratic members of the Texas House gather after a recess in the opening day of a special session in Austin, Texas. Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to impose broad new voting restrictions have tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas House's Democratic caucus said Saturday, July 17, 2021. “This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions,” caucus Chairman Chris Turner said in the statement, adding that the caucus was conferring with health experts in Texas to get additional guidance. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
(AP) — Texas lawmakers who hightailed it to the nation’s capital in a faceoff over voting rights say they are pressing on with their mission to bolster their cause, even as COVID-19 spreads through their ranks. Six of the more than 50 Texas state representatives who decamped to Washington, D.C., last week have tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as two Washington staffers associated with the group. State Rep. Donna Howard confirmed Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19. She says she is fully vaccinated and “basically asymptomatic,” but that she’s isolating to limit the spread of the virus.