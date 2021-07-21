COVID-19 Derails Texas Democrats Lobbying In Washington

FILE - In this Thursday, July 8, 2021 file photo, Texas Rep. Chris Turner, D-Arlington, speaks as the Democratic members of the Texas House gather after a recess in the opening day of a special session in Austin, Texas. Three of the Democratic state lawmakers who fled Texas to stymie a Republican-backed effort to impose broad new voting restrictions have tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas House's Democratic caucus said Saturday, July 17, 2021. “This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions,” caucus Chairman Chris Turner said in the statement, adding that the caucus was conferring with health experts in Texas to get additional guidance. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)