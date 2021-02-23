COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate Falls In Cameron County, Allowing Businesses To Boost Occupancy Rate

Cameron County is relaxing some of the restrictions of its 8-month-old emergency public health order. The action comes as the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county continues to fall. A survey by the Texas Department of Health Services shows COVID-19 patients have made up less than 15 percent of total hospital capacity for seven consecutive days. Under Governor Greg Abbott’s statewide order, that frees businesses to increase their operating capacity from 50 to 75 percent, and allows restaurants and bars to go up to 50 percent occupancy. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino approved the restriction revisions Monday. But he added it’s more important than ever for residents to wear a face covering and to physically distance from each other in order to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which would force another cutback in businesses operations.