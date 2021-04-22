COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tumble Among US Senior Citizens

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a senior receives a COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker after arriving on a bus to a vaccination site at Anquan Boldin Stadium in Pahokee, Fla. COVID-19 hospitalizations are plunging among older Americans. The falling numbers show the country’s vaccination strategy is working, pushing deaths lower and easing pressure on the frayed hospital system. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a senior receives a COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker after arriving on a bus to a vaccination site at Anquan Boldin Stadium in Pahokee, Fla. COVID-19 hospitalizations are plunging among older Americans. The falling numbers show the country’s vaccination strategy is working, pushing deaths lower and easing pressure on the frayed hospital system. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

(AP) — COVID-19 hospitalizations are plunging among older Americans. The falling numbers show the country’s vaccination strategy is working, pushing deaths lower and easing pressure on the frayed hospital system. But experts note the country will need to make similar progress among younger people, who are making up a bigger portion of new cases and hospitalizations.

Daily infections have held steady above 60,000 for the last two months. And as demand for vaccines slows in seniors, health experts warn the U.S. will face an uphill climb in vaccinating younger people, who face fewer risks from COVID-19 but can still spread it.