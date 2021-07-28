LOCALTRENDING

COVID-19 Infection Worries Grow With Illegal Immigrant Influx

A possible spike in COVID-19 infections attributed to infected illegal immigrants is cause for alarm in La Joya.

Police officers in La Joya visited a Whataburger on Business 83 on Monday where they ran into several asylum seeking immigrant family members. They told officers the Border Patrol released them because they tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said there are several such reports and he wants the feds to stop dropping off infected immigrants into the community.

