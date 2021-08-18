COVID-19 Patients Make Up Almost 30% Of Valley Hospitalizations

COVID-19 patients make up nearly 30-percent of hospitalizations around the Valley. So says the latest data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS data as of Monday showed there are over 600 COVID-19-attributed hospitalizations around the Valley. The figure represents around 28-percent of the current number of hospitalizations in the region, and it is 23-percent of the total hospital bed capacity in the Valley. It also means over 60-percent of the Valley’s hospitalizations aren’t due to COVID-19.