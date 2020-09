Five additional COVID-19 testing sites will be open tomorrow in Hidalgo and Willacy counties.

Fifteenth District Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced the additional testing sites yesterday. Testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at sites in Hidalgo, Edinburg, Pharr, Weslaco and Falfurrias.

Pre-registration is required. Details about each mobile testing site are available at txcovidtest.org.