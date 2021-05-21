COVID-19 Vaccine Spoilage Surge Hints At Plummeting Demand

(AP) — State data show about 60% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses that have spoiled since Texas’ vaccination program began in December were wasted in the past two weeks.

The Houston Chronicle’s analysis shows demand for the vaccine is plummeting in Texas. The roughly 36,000 vaccine doses spoiled in the past two weeks are still a minute fraction of the state’s vaccine allotment.

The state says it’s administering about 144,000 vaccinations daily, less than half of the 290,000-vaccination peak last month. Only one in three Texans have been fully vaccinated, according to state data, and 42% have received at least one dose.