TEXAS

COVID-19 Vaccine Spoilage Surge Hints At Plummeting Demand

By 74 views
0

(AP) — State data show about 60% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses that have spoiled since Texas’ vaccination program began in December were wasted in the past two weeks.

The Houston Chronicle’s analysis shows demand for the vaccine is plummeting in Texas. The roughly 36,000 vaccine doses spoiled in the past two weeks are still a minute fraction of the state’s vaccine allotment.

The state says it’s administering about 144,000 vaccinations daily, less than half of the 290,000-vaccination peak last month. Only one in three Texans have been fully vaccinated, according to state data, and 42% have received at least one dose.

Houston Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Opened Fire During Stop

Previous article

Experts Predict Busy Atlantic Storm Season But Not Like 2020

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS