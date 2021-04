The COVID-19 vaccine reaches Valley farmworkers. The non-profit La Union Del Pueblo Entero or LUPE hosted a vaccination clinic at the Pharr Events Center Sunday, which targeted farmworkers and their families.

Eligible workers were pre-selected by the U.S. Department of Labor. LUPE and other community activist groups, along with state Senator Eddie Lucio Junior’s office, the city of Pharr, the Department of Labor and other state agencies, worked together in the project.