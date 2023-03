Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, arrives for the start of a hearing by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The COVID origins hearing is focusing on what Republicans say was Anthony Fauci’s efforts to disprove the Chinese lab leak theory. GOP House Subcommittee members said they uncovered new email evidence suggesting Dr. Fauci “prompted” the drafting of a publication to “disprove” the theory.

Democrats say even with the FBI also saying COVID escaped from the Wuhan lab, the evidence is inconclusive. They also accuse Republicans of politicizing the issue.