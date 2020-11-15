COVID Hospitalizations Increasing Again In Texas

The number of Texans in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 is back over 7,000 for the first time since early August. That number was reached just days after Texas became the first state to have 1 million residents become infected with the coronavirus.

New milestone numbers are being reached in the Rio Grande Valley as well. The number of people in Cameron County who have died of COVID-19 has reached 1,100. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County is closing in on 2,000.

Despite the worsening spread, Governor Greg Abbott has not indicated he’ll impose tougher restrictions to slow it down. Abbott, instead, has been pointing to new therapeutics to treat COVID-19 patients and the potential for a vaccine.