COVID Hospitalizations Shut Down Bars In Texas County

(AP) – A Central Texas county has closed its bars after area hospitalizations for COVID-19 exceeded a state mandated limit.

Meanwhile in Houston, officials say they are having problems with some bars that have been allowed to reopen as restaurants but are not enforcing COVID-19 regulations. McLennan County Judge Scott Felton on Sunday closed bars and reduced capacity to 50% at stores, restaurants and other businesses.

The action comes after the area’s hospitalization rate for patients with COVID-19 went above 15% for seven consecutive days. In Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner plans to start visiting bars that have reopened as restaurants to ensure they are following rules related to occupancy limits and social distancing.