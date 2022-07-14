COVID Immunity Compromised By New Variants

Repeat COVID infections are becoming more commonplace, with some folks getting the virus three or even four times. Public health experts say this is due to a new subvariant called BA.5 which is spreading quickly.

A Texas A&M doctor says this latest version of the virus isn’t stopped by the immunity we get from COVID vaccines or from previous infections. He says the big concern is the cumulative effect of contracting COVID-19 multiple times. He worries it’ll lead to more cases of what’s known as Long COVID in which patients struggle with symptoms long after testing negative.