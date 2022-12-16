COVID-Linked Deaths Seen In Beijing After Virus Rules Eased

(AP) — Deaths linked to the coronavirus are appearing in Beijing after weeks of China reporting no fatalities, even as the country is seeing a surge of cases.
Relatives of people who died in Beijing said their loved ones had tested positive for COVID-19, while employees at shops in one complex at a funeral home said there has been a noticeable rise in traffic there.
China is seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases after the government last week eased restrictions. China has not reported a COVID-19 death since Dec. 4, but experts caution China counts coronavirus deaths differently from some other countries.