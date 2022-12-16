COVID-Linked Deaths Seen In Beijing After Virus Rules Eased

Workers load body bags into a truck at a funeral complex in Beijing, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Deaths linked to COVID are beginning to appear in China, even as those deaths are not reflected in the official tally. Relatives of people who died in Beijing said their loved ones had tested positive for the coronavirus before their deaths, while employees at shops in one funeral complex said there has been a noticeable uptick in traffic in the past few days. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

(AP) — Deaths linked to the coronavirus are appearing in Beijing after weeks of China reporting no fatalities, even as the country is seeing a surge of cases.

Relatives of people who died in Beijing said their loved ones had tested positive for COVID-19, while employees at shops in one complex at a funeral home said there has been a noticeable rise in traffic there.

China is seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases after the government last week eased restrictions. China has not reported a COVID-19 death since Dec. 4, but experts caution China counts coronavirus deaths differently from some other countries.