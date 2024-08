Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A COVID outbreak has prompted the shutdown of the San Perlita school district. The small school district in Willacy County is closing all three of its schools for the rest of the week.

The decision was made after numerous students and staff returned to class this week with COVID-like symptoms, with several testing positive for the virus.

Officials say the district’s maintenance staff will use the shutdown time to deep clean and disinfect all classrooms, offices, and buses.