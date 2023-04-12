COVID-Related Texas Homeowner Assistance Program Still Active-For Now

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The national and public health emergencies declared after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. are winding down, and so are federal programs providing financial assistance to homeowners struggling because of the impacts of the disease. But before that happens, housing officials in Brownsville are reminding folks that there’s still enough money in the Texas Homeowner Assistance program to help out hundreds of homeowners in Cameron and Willacy counties.

Officials with Come Dream Come Build say those funds can help cover mortgage payments, property taxes, and utility bills that you haven’t been able to pay because of the impact COVID-19 has had on your employment. Nick Mitchell-Bennett with CDCB says he’s hoping to not have to return to the federal government any unspent funds.