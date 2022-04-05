COVID Relief Funds At Risk Over Title 42 Dispute

FILE - Migrants, below, walk outside a camp that blocks the entrance to a pedestrian crossing into the United States, above, Nov. 8, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

The Senate Majority Leader is warning Republicans not to hold up billions in COVID relief funds over Title 42. That’s the public health rule that allows illegal immigrants to be immediately turned back at the border that President Biden is set to end next month.

California’s Chuck Schumer said the relief package was negotiated in good faith and should not be held “hostage” to vote on an amendment to reinstate Title 42. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will insist on a vote for the amendment.

A successful vote would threaten the chances the relief package has of passing in the House.